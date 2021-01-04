Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.28 on Monday, reaching $129.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,520,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

