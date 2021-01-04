AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $112,424.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

