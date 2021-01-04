AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Reaches $6.14 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $29,882.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00302252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.83 or 0.02052450 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

