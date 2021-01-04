Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

