Apex (CPX) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $3,309.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

