AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,456. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.