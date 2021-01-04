Analyzing Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Data has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.6% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Track Data shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nasdaq and Track Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 0 6 7 0 2.54 Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq currently has a consensus price target of $133.19, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Track Data.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Track Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 17.41% 17.15% 6.73% Track Data N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nasdaq and Track Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $4.37 billion 4.95 $774.00 million $5.00 26.38 Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Track Data on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which consist of commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment includes listing services and corporate solution businesses that deliver critical capital market and governance solutions to public and private companies. The company's Information Services segment provides market data, index, and investment data and analytics to institutional and retail investors. Its Market Technology segment offers technology solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides Nasdaq Trade Surveillance solution, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and Nasdaq Risk, a suite of products that offer a real-time, multi-tiered risk solution that integrates pre-, at-and on-trade risk management and margining. In addition, the company offers corporate responsibility and environmental, social, and governance data management and reporting services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Track Data

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

