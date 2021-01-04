Analyzing The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.15 $177.07 million $3.69 8.44 Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 2.66 $431.95 million $3.91 8.27

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18% Intercorp Financial Services 8.64% 16.98% 1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 256 financial stores and 1,603 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.