Analyzing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Macatawa Bank and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 11.85% 12.98% 1.30% HBT Financial 24.93% 12.63% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 2.98 $31.98 million N/A N/A HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.36 $66.86 million $3.43 4.42

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, ecommerce, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 27, 2020, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including non-owner occupied CRE, construction and land development, and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial and owner-occupied CRE loans; agricultural and farmland loans; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online banking, mobile banking, and digital payments services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 61 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

