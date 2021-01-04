Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $16.07

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

