Analysts Set The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) PT at $89.00

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Brink’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 118.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 254,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Brink’s by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $72.00 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

