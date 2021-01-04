Analysts Set Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
NYSE SSL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 527,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
