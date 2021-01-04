Analysts Set Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE SSL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 527,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 152.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

