Analysts Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT at $31.00

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
