Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $42.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE GEF opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,453. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Greif by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Greif by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

