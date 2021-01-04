Analysts Set Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target at $59.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.90. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $540,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.