Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Select Bancorp (SLCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT):

12/25/2020 – Select Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2020 – Select Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Select Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – Select Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Select Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2020 – Select Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. "

11/11/2020 – Select Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/6/2020 – Select Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.38.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

