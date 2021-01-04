Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CL King raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $23.76 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.