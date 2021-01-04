Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $28.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.94 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $111.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.76 billion to $112.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.51 billion to $115.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,030,367 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

