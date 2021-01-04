Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Camping World reported sales of $964.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,713,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,601,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

