Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. BCE reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BidaskClub cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 55,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 19.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

