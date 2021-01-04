Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.
Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
