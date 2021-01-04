Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

