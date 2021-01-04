Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $539.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $539.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.23 million. Spire reported sales of $566.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.41. 270,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

