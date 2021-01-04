Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $77.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.06 million and the highest is $79.83 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $313.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $345.44 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $378.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,700. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $687.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

