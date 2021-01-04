Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report sales of $197.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.91 million to $199.99 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $766.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $768.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $116.24. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

