Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,565. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock worth $10,251,898. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.