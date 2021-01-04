Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,107. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

