Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 107.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 541.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

