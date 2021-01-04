Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $38,199,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 364.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 5,467,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

