Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report $5.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 million and the lowest is $4.82 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $18.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $19.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.76 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $28.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE PINE opened at $14.99 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

