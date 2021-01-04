Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.56. 471,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,391,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $615.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.