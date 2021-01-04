Algorand Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $545.70 million and $266.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00124969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00542735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00144979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00266943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,198,574,352 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

