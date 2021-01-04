Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

