Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.45

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 38420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

