Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,540. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.