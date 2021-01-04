Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.