Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

AKRO stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

