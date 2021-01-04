Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.75 ($109.12).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Monday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.01.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

