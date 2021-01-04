Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

