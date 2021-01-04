adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €297.90 ($350.47). The company had a trading volume of 211,083 shares. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. adidas AG has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €282.79 and a 200 day moving average of €265.27.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

