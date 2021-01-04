AdEx Network Reaches Market Cap of $40.15 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,141,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,998,715 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

