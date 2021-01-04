Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.