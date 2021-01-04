Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Reaches $199,283.70

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $199,283.70 and approximately $129,259.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,388,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.