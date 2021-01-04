Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ANIOY stock remained flat at $$5.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Acerinox has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

