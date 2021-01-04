AceD (ACED) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $550,856.81 and $137.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000193 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

