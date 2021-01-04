Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. 16,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,157. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

