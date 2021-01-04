Abyss Token Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00352121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, BitForex, CoinBene, CoinPlace and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

