Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $329.79

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $329.79 and last traded at $324.90, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Get Abiomed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.80.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.