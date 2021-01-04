Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $329.79

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $329.79 and last traded at $324.90, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.20.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.80.
In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
