Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Hits New 1-Year High at $331.00

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 38578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

