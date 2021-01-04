ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 480,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

