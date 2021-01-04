AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

